Great Horned Owl returned back to wild in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A five-month-old owl has been returned to it’s natural habitat in Muhlenberg County.

The great horned owl was found on the property of Susan Goldston back in March of this year.

Goldston says she immediately contacted West Kentucky Wildlife and rescued the bird. For five months, the owl was in rehabilitation -- learning how to fly, hunt, and eat on her own.

Tuesday marked the success of the owl’s recovery and the owl was released back to where she was found to return to her family.

Kathy Martin, co-owner of West Kentucky Wildlife, says this is exactly how animals should be rehabilitated.

“You take such good care of them and they’re not hungry and they don’t have any ticks on them,” Martin said. “Then, they grow up and you release them and all you can do is know you have given them a chance to get back into the wild. That’s what they want. They’re not pets. They’re wild animals. They need to be released.”

Martin urges anyone who finds a hurt animal to reach out to your local wildlife sanctuary immediately.

