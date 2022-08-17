Kentucky State Parks launches photo contest

Pennyrile Forest Kentucky state park
Pennyrile Forest Kentucky state park(Kentucky State Parks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest that encourages visitors to capture some of the best parts of their stay.

Kentucky Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said in a statement that the contest aims to attract more travelers and showcase these “places of beauty, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches.”

Photos can be entered in the categories of camping, scenic, trails and park activities and will be judged on factors including originality and artistic composition.

Photo submissions can be made through Oct. 31, and winners will be announced in December.

