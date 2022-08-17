Pet of the Week: Marvin

Marvin is available for adoption from the BGWC Humane Society
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Marvin, our Pet of the Week! He is a 8-10 year old beagle. He is a sweet boy, who is good with other dogs and kids. For more information about how you can adopt Marvin or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

