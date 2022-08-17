Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation

Police respond.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Scottsville men have been arrested following an investigation by the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsville Police Department.

Bobby Meador
Bobby Meador(Allen County Detention Center)
Timothy Austin
Timothy Austin(Allen County Detention Center)

Timothy Austin, 48, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Bobby Meador, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.

On Monday, agencies executed a search warrant on a home on North Park Drive in Scottsville.

Police said Austin fled from the home on foot and was eventually caught.

Meador was located inside the home and detained, according to police.

During the search, police found a firearm, $348 and 225 grams of methamphetamine.

