Spartans take down Dragons in first 14th District Soccer matchup 2-1

South Warren wins 2-1
South Warren wins 2-1(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football season may start on August 19, but the high school boys soccer season is underway and in their first 14th District matchup of the year South Warren takes down Warren Central 2-1.

The game was tied at 0-0 heading into halftime before the Spartans scored two goals in the 47th minute and the 69th minute. The Dragons scored with six minutes left to cut the deficit to one, but it was too late with South taking the victory.

The Spartans will have four days off until they host Oldham County on August 20.

Warren Central will host Allen County-Scottsville on August 18 in the Kentucky 2A tournament.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Police respond.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
WSMV soldier killed
Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell found dead in Logan County
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
William Virgin
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case

Latest News

CTK: Warren East Raiders
Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders
Greenwood football prepares for season
Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators
Rardin introduced as head coach
Rardin Listed on Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hired of 2022
Sports Connection 1st segment 5-22-22
Sports Connection, 8-14-22