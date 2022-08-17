Spartans take down Dragons in first 14th District Soccer matchup 2-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football season may start on August 19, but the high school boys soccer season is underway and in their first 14th District matchup of the year South Warren takes down Warren Central 2-1.

The game was tied at 0-0 heading into halftime before the Spartans scored two goals in the 47th minute and the 69th minute. The Dragons scored with six minutes left to cut the deficit to one, but it was too late with South taking the victory.

The Spartans will have four days off until they host Oldham County on August 20.

Warren Central will host Allen County-Scottsville on August 18 in the Kentucky 2A tournament.

