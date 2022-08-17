State leaders break ground on new expansion project at Muhlenberg County Airport

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Airport is teaming up with the Madisonville Community College on a new aviation program.

“I’m just thrilled that we can do it here in Muhlenberg County,” said Muhlenberg County Airport Board Member, Becky Keith.

The Muhlenberg County Airport Board alongside management, county and state leader broke ground on phase one of a multi-phase airport expansion project on Thursday.

“This is going to create a brighter tomorrow for so many of our young people,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Here in Muhlenberg County, up in Hopkinsville, and so excited to see the cooperation between Madisonville Community College and the airport here in Muhlenberg.”

A new 10,000-square-foot hangar will support the community college fixed wing aviation program, as well as an airframe and powerplant mechanics program that is being developed.

Muhlenberg County Airport board members say this project will be an avenue for the airport to meet the local, national and worldwide need for aviation-related jobs.

“I think that this is gonna not only booster Kentucky, but booster all of the nation. It’s something meeting a great need we have,” said Keith.

Phase one construction includes a $1.5 million hangar. An aircraft ramp area, taxiway extension and more developments will also be built, equating to an additional $1.4 million.

According to Muhlenburg County Airport, construction will start Summer of 2023 with an early fourth quarter completion target.

