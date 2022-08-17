Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year

Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of the Bowling Green Independent School District, the Teranga Academy officially kicked off its inaugural year.

The academy is a result between the school district and the Fugees Family, to support teens and their families who are new to the United States and to American Schools.

“All the students here have been in the country for less than five years, so soccer is the universal language. So for many of our students, it’s an an easy way of connection and we also hope that it’ll be a great way to teach language as we go,” says Kristi Costellow, Lead Teacher at the Teranga Academy.

“I like it because me and my friends we’re here together and we enjoy it,” added Byanonbe Matendo a student at the academy.

The Teranga Academy is located at the Bowling Green Learning Center, 503 Old Morgantown road.

