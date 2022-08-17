Two probable cases of monkeypox reported in Warren Co., one in Barren Co.

More monkeypox cases reported in Kentucky and in local counties.
More monkeypox cases reported in Kentucky and in local counties.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Additional cases of monkeypox are being reported throughout the Commonwealth which includes some local counties in southcentral Kentucky.

According to the CDC’s website, there are 15 probable cases being reported in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the state is reporting there are a total of 17 probable and confirmed cases. Two probable cases are reported in Warren County and one probable case in Barren County, according to the state.

What is Monkeypox?

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body - like the hands, feet chest, genitals, or anus.

It can spread in different ways, according to the CDC:

  • direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
  • touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. At this time, it is not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

How do you prevent monkeypox?

The CDC recommends the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
  • Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you are sick with monkeypox, experts say you need to isolate yourself at home. And, if you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with.

