A wonderful Wednesday of weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning was glorious with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Gradual warming trend

The humidity starts to increase

Rain chances return

Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 101(1936)

Record Low Today: 53(2004)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 7:35 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.20″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.21″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 13) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 70)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 7.1 (Moderate: Grasses))

