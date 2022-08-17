A wonderful Wednesday of weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning was glorious with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.
- Gradual warming trend
- The humidity starts to increase
- Rain chances return
Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 69
Record High Today: 101(1936)
Record Low Today: 53(2004)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 7:35 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.20″)
So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.21″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 13) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 70)
Mold Count: Moderate
UV Index: Very High (8)
Pollen: 7.1 (Moderate: Grasses))
