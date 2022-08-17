A wonderful Wednesday of weather

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning was glorious with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

  • Gradual warming trend
  • The humidity starts to increase
  • Rain chances return

Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 101(1936)

Record Low Today: 53(2004)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 7:35 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.20″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.21″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 13) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 70)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 7.1 (Moderate: Grasses))

