Barren County approves property tax cut

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes.

“I proposed to the Court yesterday that we actually take a tax cut on our property taxes,” says Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale.

Judge/Executive Hale says that after taking office a few years back, getting the county back on track financially was one of his priorities.

“We became very fiscally minded, and we really bear down on the finances of our community, because with the county this size, and a tax base that we have, and very little money in reserve for emergencies. You know, that was very concerning to me,” he adds.

Now, years later, Hale says the county is in a much better state, adding that with inflation and the price of everything rising, they can give a tax break to residents.

“We are moving from 14.5% to 13.9%. The court voted unanimously to do that and I greatly appreciate that. So, you know, it’s always a good day when you can cut taxes. Now, I say that, to say this, we’re still one of the lowest taxing counties in our region,” also added Hale.

Inflation was one of the driving factors for the tax cut, the other, was property assessments.

“Because property assessments are way up, and, you know, you have to credit our property valuation offices for, you know, being very aggressive in doing that,” he says.

Hale also says the economy is still booming, with more homes being built every month.

“We’re still averaging about 10 to 12 new homes a month, here locally. We still have a lot of folks moving here from other states, so that keeps that going,” he explained.

