Barren County Judicial Center still in progress

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in 2020, a new judicial center for Barren County was approved by the general assembly.

Now, two years later a location for the new judicial center is still being decided on.

Back in April, we told you that the concept isn’t official yet but it may include the proposed amphitheater, seating, green space, and farmer’s market. The new justice center would face the green space with the back of the building facing the direction toward the downtown square.

“Currently the property development board which is the PDB. We are in negotiations with some landowners here locally, to try to secure us a spot. We still have one more that we need to go speak with,” says Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale.

There is no timeline on the project just yet.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.