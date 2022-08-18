Getting warmer and more humid

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was another lovely start to the morning, with low humidity, cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

  • A gradual warming trend continues
  • The humidity goes up
  • Higher rain chances return late weekend/early next week

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with just the slimmest chance for a renegade shower in the afternoon. Rain chances Friday won’t be at zero, but they will stay low once again. Expect highs to top out in the mid to upper 80s each of the next two days.

Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms. Our weather stays unsettled well into next week, with a bit of cooling down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Stray shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High Today: 105(1936)

Record Low Today: 54(1976)

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.33″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.08″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 18/Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 7.8 (Medium-High: Grasses)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation
More monkeypox cases reported in Kentucky and in local counties.
Two probable cases of monkeypox reported in Warren Co., one in Barren Co.
Police respond.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Hot Air Balloon event coming to Glasgow in September.
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17

Latest News

August 18th Weather Forecast
August 18th Weather Forecast
Chances for showers and storms go up this weekend
Gradually Turning Warmer and More Humid
August 17th Weather
A wonderful Wednesday of weather
August 17th Weather
August 17th Weather Forecast