Lewisburg School receives $500K grant for 2023 school year

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The highly competitive 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the Kentucky Department of Education was rewarded to Lewisburg School in Logan County. Only eight schools across the state received the grant for the 2023 school year.

The grant provides the school with over $500K in additional funding that they are using to implement after-school programs focusing on science, technology, and career readiness. All students at Lewisburg school from Kindergarten to the 8th grade are eligible to participate in the programs.

Dr. Josh Matthews, principal of Lewisburg School, is excited about the opportunities that this grant will provide for the students; “We are extremely pleased to receive this additional funding, and we feel like this is a game changer for our students.”

The after-school programs begin next week and be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 3:10 to 5:10 PM. Students will have an opportunity to receive academic tutoring and participate in fun activities and/or clubs.

Bobbi Miller, Lewisburg School’s Technology Integration Specialist, also serves as the Site Coordinator for the 21st Century Grant says “It will include academic assistance as well as enrichment clubs. So we’ll have four clubs during the week. The academic assistance will focus around reading, math, and science mostly. And they’ll work with certified teachers on the academic assistance.” Miller went on to explain that the four clubs being offered would be robotics, farm to table, fitness, and art.

Attendance is optional and flexible. Students are able to choose when and which clubs they want to participate. Other opportunities to explore the science, technology, and career readiness will be offered. “We want to create a fun and energized afterschool program. It is important to us that the students have fun while they are learning,” stated Matthews.

One of the obstacles that some parents and students face when after-school programs are offered is transportation. Part of the funding will be used to eliminate that obstacle for families in the community. The transportation will be similar to the transportation the school provides during summer school. Matthews added, “One of the main parts of this grant is transportation. We don’t want transportation to be a barrier in whether a student can participate in the program or not.”

There will also be a summer component to this program offered. Summer science and technology camps will run in June.

“I saw a thing the other day that said that our Kindergarteners this year will retire in... I think it was 2085... and a lot of the jobs they’re going to have don’t even exist yet so we’ve got to focus on the technology part of it and the STEM part of it so that these kids have the opportunity not just to learn to read from a book and work with others but they’ve got to be able to also use that technology piece and be able to create authentic pieces themselves so that they have something to go forward in the workforce.” Miller added.

The grant was written by Jessica Early, a teacher formerly with Lewisburg School. Matthews and Miller expressed their appreciation of her applying for the grant and making this opportunity possible for the students.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.