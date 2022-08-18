A Little Stickier Friday!

Unsettled weather returns this weekend
Unsettled weather returns this weekend(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a virtual carbon copy of our Wednesday. Friday will be a little more humid, however. The added humidity will lead to the return of isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

Very warm into the weekend

Friday starts fairly comfortable before muggy air creeps into the region late day. A few places could catch a pop-up shower or thundershower in the afternoon while most remain dry. Highs will be very warm in the upper 80s. Any rain should diminish in time for opening night of high school football games.

Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms. Our weather stays unsettled well into next week, with a bit of cooling down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 69. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 54 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.47″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-0.06″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (5882 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 7.8 (High - Grass, Weeds)

