Lowe’s CEO announces $55M inflation bonuses for hourly associates

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high...
The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s Home Improvement announced Wednesday it will provide an incremental $55 million in inflation bonuses to its hourly frontline workers.

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation, CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a news release.

“I’d like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication,” he said.

The company employs more than 300,000 workers in the United States and Canada, according to its website, but it is unclear how much associates will receive as part of this bonus.

Higher gas prices and rising rents are among some of the concerns for many consumers.

Additionally, the higher back-to-school costs are a concern for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, education books and supplies are up 3.1%.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation
More monkeypox cases reported in Kentucky and in local counties.
Two probable cases of monkeypox reported in Warren Co., one in Barren Co.
Police respond.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Hot Air Balloon event coming to Glasgow in September.
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17

Latest News

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that entered his home over the weekend.
'My immediate thought was to protect my family': Man fatally shoots bear inside home
Utility bills increasing
Ariella's Says Goodbye
Ariella Says Goodbye