Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations

Kentucky State Police
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and one former KSP trooper were indicted Wednesday for using excessive force, conspiring to cover it up and illegally entering a home.

A federal grand jury in London returned a superseding indictment charging current trooper 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, and former trooper 30-year-old Derrek Lovett with willfully depriving an arrestee to be free from unreasonable force. Elliotte was also charged with willfully depriving three others of their right to be free from unreasonable searches. Another current trooper, 32-year-old Michael L. Howell, was also named in the indictment after previously being indicted on separate charges of conspiracy of obstruction.

This superseding indictment charges all three with conspiracy and obstruction.

The indictment alleges that Elliotte and Lovett assaulted a victim without a legitimate reason and the assault resulted in injury. The indictment also alleges that Howell conspired with the other two to conceal the true nature and circumstances of force. According to the indictment, the three came up with a cover story, hoping it had not been recorded. The indictment alleges that Elliotte also entered a home without a warrant.

A court date for the three has not yet been set. Each faces up to 20 years in federal prison, Elliotte and Lovett face up to 10 years for violating the victim’s civil rights, and Elliotte one additional year for illegally entering a home.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation
More monkeypox cases reported in Kentucky and in local counties.
Two probable cases of monkeypox reported in Warren Co., one in Barren Co.
Police respond.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Hot Air Balloon event coming to Glasgow in September.
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17

Latest News

August 18th Weather Forecast
August 18th Weather Forecast
$700,000 will be going toward building a new fire station in the city, while $122,033 will be...
Morgantown receives over $850,000 for infrastructure improvements
Morgantown gets funds to put forth for infrastructure improvement
Morgantown Receives over $850,000 for Infrastructure Improvement
Future location of Barren County Judicial Center still being decided
Barren County officials continue to decide future location of judicial center
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture