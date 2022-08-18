Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash.

Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A Metro Police investigation into the crash found Pinckard was driving in the public parking garage when she pulled into a spot and, for an unknown reason, the Tacoma went through cable barriers and off the fourth floor deck of the garage.

Pinckard was wearing her seatbelt. There were no signs of impairment on scene, according to police.

