2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

BREAKING: CPD is investigating a shooting on Gilbert Ave. near William Howard Taft Rd. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/d0Fy6vIYRM — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) August 18, 2022

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

This is a shell casing I spotted just inside of the crime scene tape @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/M2Q9yTkklt — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) August 18, 2022

