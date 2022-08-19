Butler County takes down Russellville 34-13 in season opener
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 high school football season officially kicks off August 19, but Russellville and Butler County decided to start their season Thursday one day early.
The Bears avenged their 45-0 loss in the 2021 season opener to the Class A runners-up with a commanding 34-13 victory over the Panthers.
Russellville will look to bounce back August 26 as they head to Glasgow.
Butler County will head to Edmonson County
