Butler County takes down Russellville 34-13 in season opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 high school football season officially kicks off August 19, but Russellville and Butler County decided to start their season Thursday one day early.

The Bears avenged their 45-0 loss in the 2021 season opener to the Class A runners-up with a commanding 34-13 victory over the Panthers.

Russellville will look to bounce back August 26 as they head to Glasgow.

Butler County will head to Edmonson County

