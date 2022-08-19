Countdown to Kickoff: South Warren Spartans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the final Countdown to Kickoff before the first Football Friday Night, we take a look at the 2021 Class 5A Champion South Warren Spartans led by head coach Brandon Smith.

The Spartans 2021 couldn’t have been better finishing the year at 14-1 capping it off with a championship at Kroger Field. The goal is always the same, win a title and the team knows going back to back won’t be easy.

“Those great seniors that we had last year they’re not here anymore. So it’s now on ourselves as a whole team to take that kind of responsibility” Senior Gavin Wilson said.

As they strive for a repeat, Coach Smith has put all of last season behind them.

“At this point, you know, everybody’s past it, you know, nobody thinks about it really anymore, and it’s on to the next year,” Smith said.

They’ll have a slightly new roster, as many starters including QB Caden Veltkamp have graduated. Sophomore Bryce Button is now under center, who Smith knows is ready for the spotlight.

“Bryce has really done a tremendous job to this point.” “I know he hadn’t played a game yet, but in practice, you know, the way he’s conducted himself and handled himself. It’s not just, you know, his ability to throw and skill level you know, it’s kind of maturity thing too,”

Here is a look at the Spartans’ schedule this season:

August 20th: Vs Highlands (At WKU

August 26: At Hendersonville (TN)

September 9: At Gibson Southern (IN)

September 16: Vs Paducah Tilghman

September 23: Vs Central

September 30: At Bowling Green

October 7: At McCracken County

October 14: Vs Christian County

October 21: At Greenwood

October 28: Vs Logan County

