Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread

New government numbers show 2022 is off to a very bad start when it comes to traffic deaths in Kentucky.
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New government numbers show 2022 is off to a very bad start when it comes to traffic deaths in Kentucky.

A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed 206 people died in Kentucky crashes in the first quarter of 2022.

That is a 27.2% increase over the first quarter of last year, almost four times the national rate.

“When the vehicle miles traveled goes up, so do the incidents of fatalities and crashes,” AAA safety advisor Lynda Lambert said. “But speeding is just a huge factor when you break those numbers down.”

In the first three months of the year, the NHTSA estimates 9,560 people in the US died in crashes, an increase over the same period last year of about 7%.

Kentucky is a part of a cluster of middle Atlantic states, the worst part of the country for rising fatalities according to the NHTSA report.

Not only did fatalities in this area increase 52% over last year, but the same region showed the rate of fatalities was also rising. That means passengers in crashes are more likely to die than last year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults
Two arrested after Kentucky police pursuit
Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County
Leitchfield man killed in Grayson County wreck
Pinckard was wearing her seatbelt. There were no signs of impairment on scene.
Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage

Latest News

Plenty of people are making their plans to travel during the Labor Day holiday period.
Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips
Plenty of people are making their plans to travel during the Labor Day Holiday period.
Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips
An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before...
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists