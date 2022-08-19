DAS auto supply distributor coming to Simpson County

automotive jobs
automotive jobs(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new DAS distribution center will create 100 full-time jobs with a 15-million dollar investment in Simpson County.

The company recently acquired a 105,000 square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will now be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute their products. DAS also plans to use this new location to distribute new-to-market products with its new partner Cummins Incorporated.

The company designs, imports, and distributes truck and automotive supplies, travel gear, and mobile electronics through partnerships with travel centers, convenience stores, and specialty retailers.

