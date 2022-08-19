Grayson County Fatal Crash

LEITCHFIELD Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 8:30 a.m. CDT, on August 18, 2022 KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Meagan Renfrow, age 34 of Morgantown, was traveling east on the Western Kentucky Parkway, near the 103 mile marker, in a 2003 Jeep Liberty, when for unknown reasons she crossed the median into the west bound lanes striking a 2016 Ford Fusion being operated by Dakota Parks, age 31 of Leitchfield. Parks was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.

Meagan Renfrow was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.