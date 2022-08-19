Hardin County Sheriff’s office execute 3 Search Warrants over 2 days

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin county sheriff’s office executed three search warrants over the course of a couple days.

They recovered two pounds of marijuana, $28,000 in cash, seven handguns - one of which was stolen.

They also were able to get ahold of one rifle and seven grams of suspected cocaine.

So far, two arrests have been made with more expected to follow.

The initial investigations have been conducted in Cecilia and Elizabethtown.

