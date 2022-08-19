Hardin County soldier dies during overseas deployment

Fellow soldiers took part in the dignified transfer of the remains of PFC Denisha Montgomery,...
Fellow soldiers took part in the dignified transfer of the remains of PFC Denisha Montgomery, 27, of Elizabethtown, after her body was flown to Dover AFB.(Source: Jason Minto)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a U.S. Army soldier from Hardin County is under investigation by military officials.

PFC Denisha Montgomery, 27, of Elizabethtown, died August 9 in a noncombat-related incident in Wiesbaden, Germany, according to a media release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, .

Montgomery was a member of the 139th Military Police stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, but was on temporary duty in Wiesbaden. She was scheduled to return home at the end of September.

Army officials said Montgomery was found unresponsive in her barracks room and was unable to be revived by emergency personnel. No cause of death has not been determined.

Montgomery’s remains were flown to the military mortuary to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware in preparation for return to her family.

Montgomery received a posthumous promotion to specialist.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults
Two arrested after Kentucky police pursuit
Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County
Leitchfield man killed in Grayson County wreck
Pinckard was wearing her seatbelt. There were no signs of impairment on scene.
Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage