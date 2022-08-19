Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Radford Graves

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Radford Graves devotes his time to the kids of Tompkinsville, and is committed to create a safe place for them to access.

”Radford is loving, kind, and caring. He really loves kids. His main priority is looking out for kids. Not only his kids, but the kids in this community,” Anita Bartlett says about her son.

Through motivation from his children, Radford Graves is bringing what he wishes he had growing up to the Monroe County community.

“I’m trying to do something to give these kids something to do and help, you know, better their life and give them opportunities and stuff is the main thing, and how all of this came apart,” Graves says.

His mother adds, “I think it’s just the way that he was brought up. His daddy did stuff like that, and it’s instilled in him to be a good dad, a good role model.”

Graves is taking his father’s legacy with him to create a Field of Dreams for kids from all walks of life to enjoy. The project begins with building a full basketball court and half of a football field.

“I want to start a thing like a flag football thing for kids. Boys and girls can play, and I want to have basketball leagues for little kids to play during the summer, you know, always have something to do and play sports,” Graves adds. “My kids ain’t got to make it, but as long as one kid makes I feel like something was accomplished because we’ve have had nobody really make it around here, so if one kid made it it’s a big thing for something around here.”

The project is taking place in the Harlan Heights community.

