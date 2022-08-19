Isolated to Scattered Thunderstorms This Weekend

Sunday holds the best shot at getting wet
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We felt a little more humidity Friday afternoon, We’ll feel a bit more this weekend with some showers and thunderstorms a possibility both days.

Rather humid into early next week

We saw a few isolated thundershowers return to the region Friday. Expect similar conditions to continue into the first half of the weekend. A frontal boundary swings into action by Sunday, bringing us more coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Though it will not be a complete washout, make sure you grab the rain gear on the way out! Isolated showers continue into Monday. We’re dry for mid-week before rain chances return toward the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 69. Winds SW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated thundershowers possible. High 84. Low 67. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.60″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-0.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Low (6286 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 7.8 (High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

