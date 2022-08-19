Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older.

People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services.

The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in nursing homes.

He says it will provide them with home and community-based services and at lesser costs than a nursing home.

People enrolling in the program will work with a team of health professionals to receive coordinated care.

The care will include primary care, physical therapy and social supports.

