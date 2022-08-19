Lost River Cave asks community for help in Brown-Eyed Susan removal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Brown-Eyed Susan is a small, yellow coneflower, native to Kentucky.

“It serves the local population of pollinators and is just a beautiful sight for all of us that get to walk past it,” said Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski.

Though beautiful, the Brown-Eyed Susan is beginning to take up a bit too much real estate in the park’s meadow.

“She served her purpose, she’s held the ground and defended off of the invasives that are not native. Now, this next phase of the inventory process is leading us to thin that out.”

However, it won’t be an easy removal.

“We’ve got a small window before the Brown-Eyed Susan goes to seed. Then she’ll scatter her seeds, plant them in the ground again, and we’ll see it come back with a vengeance again next year. So this is that short window when we can remove it and try to create that balance.”

So Lost River Cave is reaching out to the community, hoping volunteers will help in the removal of the plant from the meadow.

“We’ve got master gardeners, we’ve got our partners with the Wild Ones that are going to send people to help us pull Brown Eyed Susan out,” Cielinski said. “But the more people we can get the better. So we’d love to have everybody that can come.”

Once the Brown-Eyed Susan is removed, it will make room for more grasses and forbs in the meadow, helping balance out the delicate ecosystem.

“The meadow is one of many ecosystems here at the park. We’re excited to see it continue to be restored, and continue to support the ecosystem, the animals, the insects, all the little critters that live down here. It’s a testament to what the Friends of Lost River and all of our partners are accomplishing down here.”

Volunteers can sign up for the “Volunteer Invasive Plant Initiative” Saturday, August 27, on the Lost River Cave Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.