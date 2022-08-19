Meet Titan, Glasgow PD’s newest K-9!

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has welcomed its newest K-9, “Titan” to the agency.

“Not all dogs have the drive to do this work, they’ve got to have what we call prey drive, which is the dog’s natural desire to chase something that’s moving,” says Jason Hanley of the OnPoint K9 Academy where Titan is currently being trained.

They say a dog is man’s best friend, but in this case that relationship also involves protecting each other’s life.

“I want y’all to welcome K9 Titan on board, I hope, me and him do the best that we can do in serving the community and getting the drugs off the street,” says Officer Zachary Barber of the Glasgow Police Department, and Titan’s handler.

Currently, Titan is undergoing training at the On-Point K9 Academy in Scottsville with Jason Hanley who has been training police dogs since 1995.

“So to get to come back and train where I was taught is, you know, is huge and to be selling dogs, you know, to the departments, it’s been, you know, basically my lifelong goal,” said Hanley.

Hanley train dogs from different areas of the region including, Cumberland County, Pulaski County, Oak Ridge, and Tennessee to name some.

Titan’s handler, Officer Barber has five years of law enforcement experience under his belt.

“Went through the application process, signed up and next thing you know I was on the road to be the next new K9 handler,” said Barber.

Titan will be trained in narcotics, finding criminals and missing people.

“He’s gonna be a big benefit to Glasgow City hands down, or it’s gonna get more narcotics. We’re also tracking evidence, training him in tracking for evidence and also to find, such as lost kids, dementia, Alzheimer’s, a lot of them, people go missing and the goal is to have him be able to track them people and find them in appropriate amount of time before they become harmed,” also said Barber.

Titan’s training will last six weeks before he can become certified.

For more information on the OnPoint K-9 Academy, click here.

