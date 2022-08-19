A pleasant Friday morning!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a gorgeous start to our Friday today! Temperatures starting off nicely and in the mid 60s for most of us in the South Central Kentucky region.

Expect continued warmth through this afternoon with highs back in the upper 80s! An isolated shower is possible later today. Similar conditions continue into the first half of the weekend. A frontal boundary swings into action by Sunday, bringing us widespread showers and thunderstorms. Though it will not be a complete washout, make sure you grab the rain gear on the way out! Isolated showers continue into Monday. We’re dry for the second half of the work week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 69. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High Today: 105(1936)

Record Low Today: 54(1976)

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.47″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (-0.06″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 18/Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 7.8 (Medium-High: Grasses)

