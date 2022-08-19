Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom.

Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a teacher is going to have race...if she’s going to be using racism in everything that she does, then why is she still there?”

Hudson expresses her frustration after receiving a text from her son about a comment that was made directly towards him in the classroom by his teacher.

She says the comment was made when the teacher described how her father looked when he came home from working in the coal mine.

“The teacher said when my dad was working in the coal mine, and when he came home he took off his glasses, his face was black like Demetrius (Hudson’s son).”

Russellville Independent Schools released a statement on Facebook saying they did take action and that “this is not a reflection of the values of our Russellville Family.”

Superintendent Larry Begley was unable to confirm what actions were taken.

A Nonprofit Civil Rights Organization out of Georgia has connected with the students family, acting as an advocate for them during this time.

They say the teacher is on leave for five weeks; however, it is unclear whether that leave is paid or unpaid.

“She admitted to it when the children came in and they gave their statements. They all pretty much said the same thing, that she did it, and then she admitted it. She said she did it,” Hudson says.

Hudson says her son is concerned upon the teachers return. “I don’t know how I would feel walking down the hall if I see her. I don’t know if she’ll say anything else out of the way to me. He just, you know, it hurt him so bad.”

“I just tell him to continue to be him. Continue to do your work. Continue to study. You can’t let that one teacher, you know, get you down,” Hudson adds.

