Thousands raised in concerts for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A concert was held Thursday night at Greyline Station to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

“I never imagined a tragedy could hit that quickly,” said Lauren Sturgill.

Like so many others, Lauren Sturgill’s family in Letcher County lost so much in the flooding.

“It’s very emotional. But they’re doing well. We have a good family support. And to know that this isn’t just my blood, it’s the whole Kentucky family now. It’s absolutely wonderful.”

Sturgill sitting in the crowd at Greyline Station for an Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Concert. Her own husband Darron Sturgill one of the six artists performing in it.

“Something so devastating as the floods happening, whether it’s music or not, I’m just glad to be apart of something to give back to the Kentucky community,” Darron Sturgill said.

A cause that of course hits close to home for the Sturgills. And to Gidion Maki, member of the Kentucky based band, Lilac.

“There’s a greater community even beyond Eastern Kentucky. Everybody’s thinking about what’s going on down there. People are rallying together and that means a lot for Kentucky as whole,” Maki said.

It’s a series of benefit concerts Austin Shuck with the Appalachian Pioneer Program has put on over the past couple of weeks.

“What we’re just trying to do is provide hope. In a moment of crisis say hey, here’s some music. Here’s some love,” said Shuck.

After losing his own home in the 2012 tornadoes, Shuck has made it a mission to help others going through the same. While shining light on the way people in the Appalachian region also persevere.

“We face a negative perpetuation regionally, in Kentucky and also in Appalachia. So essentially a goal of my nonprofit is to provide a platform for people to flip that narrative.”

Through the arts, through crafts, and of course through music.

