Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday.

According to Glasgow Police Sgt. Terry Flatt, the pursuit began when the car didn’t stop.

The pursuit went from Glasgow into Metcalfe County getting on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway.

Officials were able to stop the car in Adair County.

No injuries were reported, and a man and woman were taken into custody.

This story will be updated as details are released.

