Donation drive held for Edmonson County mother searching for lifesaving blood stem cell donor

Robin Gipson
Robin Gipson(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County native, Robin Gipson, battles cancer. She was told that her best chance of survival is a blood stem cell transplant.

Gipson and her family partnered with DKMS to host a donation drive.

Carol Goplin, U.S. Donor Recruitment Manager for DKMS, says, “In hopes of finding a compatible donor for Robin, and any of the 15-thousand patients in need across the state.”

Friends and family held raffles and a live auction to raise funds for Gipson’s treatment and care.

Jody Meredith, Gipson’s cousin, says, “There’s probably not a lot of people that donate to that, and like I said there’s a tremendous amount of people in need right now.”

According to DKMS, 70 percent of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life.

“The first place we look for a donor is in their family. Only 25 percent of patients find that compatible match in their family, so getting people on the registry who don’t have a family member is really important for those 15-thousand patients in need,” Goplin adds.

Officials encourage anyone in good health between the ages of 18 and 55 to register.

Goplin says, “We are registering people across the globe to help people around the world with blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia. For a lot of patients in need this can be the only cure for them when chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery can’t help them.”

To learn more about blood stem cell donation or to register online, visit dkms.org/robin.

