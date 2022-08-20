Football Friday Night: 8-19-22

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football Friday Night is BACK! Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down and recap an exciting series of finishes to open the high school football season.

Final:

Allen-County Scottsville 16

Logan County 26

Final:

Warren East 41

White House-Heritage (TN) 7

Final:

Spring Hill (TN) 14

Franklin-Simpson 31

FFN WEEK 1: Metcalfe County takes down Barren County

Final:

Metcalfe County 12

Barren County 9

FFN Week 1: Glasgow dominates John Hardin

Final:

John Hardin 6

Glasgow 48

