Football Friday Night: 8-19-22
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football Friday Night is BACK! Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down and recap an exciting series of finishes to open the high school football season.
Final:
Allen-County Scottsville 16
Logan County 26
Final:
Warren East 41
White House-Heritage (TN) 7
Final:
Spring Hill (TN) 14
Franklin-Simpson 31
Final:
Metcalfe County 12
Barren County 9
Final:
John Hardin 6
Glasgow 48
