Football Friday Night: 8-19-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football Friday Night is BACK! Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down and recap an exciting series of finishes to open the high school football season.

Final:

Allen-County Scottsville 16

Logan County 26

Final:

Warren East 41

White House-Heritage (TN) 7

Final:

Spring Hill (TN) 14

Franklin-Simpson 31

FFN WEEK 1: Metcalfe County takes down Barren County

Final:

Metcalfe County 12

Barren County 9

FFN Week 1: Glasgow dominates John Hardin

Final:

John Hardin 6

Glasgow 48

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.