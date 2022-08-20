Glasgow National Guard Armory honors the 70th Anniversary of the 623rd Field Artillery in the Korean War

Unveiling of Kentucky National Guard Heritage Prints
(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Army National Guard in Glasgow along with community members and Veterans came together to honor the 70th Anniversary of the 623rd Field Artillery in the Korean War.

The 623rd Field Artillery was the only Kentucky Guard organization to be deployed to Korea.

Many were deployed to fight for people they did not know in an unfamiliar land.

A presentation was made to honor those who fought for their country, followed by an unveiling of Kentucky National Guard Heritage Prints.

Jason T. Simpson, MAJ, AO, 623rd FA Bn, says, ”The Korean War Veterans endured terrible hardships. Deathly cold. Weeks and months crammed in small fox holes and bunkers. An enemy of overwhelming number, and the threat of brutal imprisonment. But nonetheless served with distinction. Defending such positions the Mungdung-ni Valley, the ‘Smoke Valley’ near the ‘Punch Bowl’, North of Seoul, and South of Panmunjom. It is our honor today to recognize their service.”>

Both of the prints that were unveiled will be on display at the Glasgow National Guard Armory.

