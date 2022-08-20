HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront.

The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River.

Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat races.

Families, friends and neighbors alike came out on Saturday to enjoy the fun, and it’s still going on right now.

After spending over 30 years in Evansville, the HydroFair moved to Owensboro in 2021, and this year’s event did not disappoint.

From walking on the Blue Bridge to enjoying some time in the park and near the pits, it was nothing but smiles all around for Saturday’s fair.

Coming all the way from New Zealand, this was Ken Lupton’s first time in Owensboro. He spoke highly of the riverfront city.

“Great, the people are brilliant,” boat driver Ken Lupton said. “Everyone has done everything they can for us while we’ve been here. All the race teams I race against, all of the guys, everyone is just really brilliant and we love being here and being a part of it.”

The HydroFair is still happening and will be going on into Saturday evening with “Live on the Banks” as well as a fireworks display.

It will be capped off on Sunday with the North American Championship Races starting at 1 p.m.

The bridge connecting Owensboro to Indiana is closed off currently, allowing for tourists and residents to walk on it.



Great vantage view for the races as well🫡 pic.twitter.com/0VFSMsrzg5 — Steve Mehling (@Steve14News) August 20, 2022

