Some showers lingering before more rain arrives Sunday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers will continue for those that are east of I-65 this afternoon. Though they’re expected to stay below severe weather limits, some storms may have occasional heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

By tonight, the shower activity fizzles. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us will be dry with lows in the upper 60s. A frontal boundary swings into action by Sunday, bringing us more coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Though it will not be a complete washout, make sure you grab the rain gear on the way out! Stray showers continue into Monday. We’re dry for mid-week before rain chances return toward the end of next week.

