Texas man drowns in lake Saturday


A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday.

The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trigg County Rescue and Trigg County Emergency Management assisted the Coroner’s office in the investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

