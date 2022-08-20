US Air Force targeted in ‘propaganda attack’ in Kuwait

This image taken by the U.S. Air Force shows U.S. Army troops from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, board a C-17 Globemaster III during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2022. The U.S. Air Force said Saturday, Aug. 20, it was the subject of a "propaganda attack" by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | Staff Sgt. Dalton Willians/U.S. Air Force, via AP)
By The Associated Press
Aug. 20, 2022
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says it was the subject of a “propaganda attack” by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait.

The statement by the Air Force’s 386th Air Expeditionary Wing came hours after the group calling itself Al-Waretheen, or “The Inheritors,” put out an online statement on Saturday, claiming it had launched an attack on Aug. 12 targeting Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The Air Force called it a “lie” and said “no such attack occurred.”

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press since Aug. 12 showed no apparent damage at the base.

