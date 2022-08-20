Warren Central snaps losing streak, wins first football game since 2015

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The streak is finally dead.

Warren Central and the Dragons football faithful can rejoice. After almost 2,500 days without a victory, Warren Central defeats Bullitt Central on the road, 13-0, to open the season with a commanding 1-0 start.

The Dragons took a 7-0 lead into the second half before scoring another touchdown to seal the shutout win. Warren Central hadn’t won a game since defeating Warren East, 23-12, at home on October 16, 2015.

Three more road games await the Dragons before their home opener against Russell County on September 23.

