Buckhorn church meets in historic Log Cathedral for first time since flood

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Log Cathedral is the only site in Perry County listed on the Register for Historic Places.

It survived the flood with damage only to the basement, and now stands as a bright spot in a time of darkness.

“I believe it’s a sign from God, that he wants the mission of this place, his mission through this church, to continue in this place,” Valerie Hamblin, an elder with Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church, said.

The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church met in the Log Cathedral today for the first time since the flood, adding some sense of normalcy in a chaotic time.

“We needed this today. We came together as a unit and we needed to hear God’s word, and we needed to see what’s expected of us and where we need to go from here,” Hamblin said.

Now, the Log Cathedral stands as a hub for supplies as well as a place of peace for flood victims.

“A church, especially a church of this size, becomes a really important asset,” Jim Kirk, an associate for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, said.

The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church plans to continue meeting in the Log Cathedral every Sunday.

