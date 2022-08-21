Buckhorn church meets in historic Log Cathedral for first time since flood

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Log Cathedral is the only site in Perry County listed on the Register for Historic Places.

It survived the flood with damage only to the basement, and now stands as a bright spot in a time of darkness.

“I believe it’s a sign from God, that he wants the mission of this place, his mission through this church, to continue in this place,” Valerie Hamblin, an elder with Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church, said.

The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church met in the Log Cathedral today for the first time since the flood, adding some sense of normalcy in a chaotic time.

“We needed this today. We came together as a unit and we needed to hear God’s word, and we needed to see what’s expected of us and where we need to go from here,” Hamblin said.

Now, the Log Cathedral stands as a hub for supplies as well as a place of peace for flood victims.

“A church, especially a church of this size, becomes a really important asset,” Jim Kirk, an associate for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, said.

The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church plans to continue meeting in the Log Cathedral every Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
Warren Central celebrates first win in 7 years
Warren Central snaps losing streak, wins first football game since 2015
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man located
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday

Latest News

WKU students reflect on first day back to school
WKU students reflect on first day back to school
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man located
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say