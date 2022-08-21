Golden Alert issued for missing Glasgow man

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.(Glasgow Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help finding a missing man.

According to the department, 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons was last seen Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m. in a white Ford Ranger with Kentucky Tag 079 RJH on Gamon Avenue.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green shirt, ball cap, blue jeans, and black work shoes.

If you have seen or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

