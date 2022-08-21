KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one.

In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.

All the people arrested are from the Jefferson County area. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.

Around 9:20 p.m., KSP received a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway Area on the fairgrounds. As a safety precaution, the fair made the decision to close early.

Several guests that attended the fair Saturday night believe they heard gunshots.

Early investigation revealed a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices,” the release said.

Those “devices” are what let fair goers believe shots were fired, KSP said.

At this time, KSP said they have not found evidence that a weapon was fired during the incident.

However, this is an ongoing investigation. KSP will update with the final details and this story will be updated.

WKU students reflect on first day back to school
