Shower coverage decreasing this evening

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are active this afternoon, with some heavy downpours and gusty winds being seen at times. The coverage area from these storms will be getting smaller through tonight, though.

Shower coverage decreasing this evening
Shower coverage decreasing this evening(WBKO)

Isolated thundershowers are possible overnight, but it looks like sunshine WILL make a return for the start of the work week. Daytime highs will be seasonably comfortable in the low to mid 80s Monday. Dry and sunny conditions persist through the mid-week, but we’ll be warmer by then! Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray thundershowers possible. High 84. Low 67. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 65. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 64. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.88″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-0.47″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Low (6286 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 7.8 (High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
Warren Central celebrates first win in 7 years
Warren Central snaps losing streak, wins first football game since 2015
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Golden Alert issued for missing Glasgow man
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday

Latest News

Some showers lingering before more rain arrives Sunday
Some showers lingering before more rain arrives Sunday
Sunday holds our best chance for rain
Isolated to Scattered Thunderstorms This Weekend
A pleasant Friday morning!
A pleasant Friday morning!
Unsettled weather returns this weekend
A Little Stickier Friday!