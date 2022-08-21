BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are active this afternoon, with some heavy downpours and gusty winds being seen at times. The coverage area from these storms will be getting smaller through tonight, though.

Shower coverage decreasing this evening (WBKO)

Isolated thundershowers are possible overnight, but it looks like sunshine WILL make a return for the start of the work week. Daytime highs will be seasonably comfortable in the low to mid 80s Monday. Dry and sunny conditions persist through the mid-week, but we’ll be warmer by then! Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray thundershowers possible. High 84. Low 67. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 65. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 64. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.88″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-0.47″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Low (6286 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 7.8 (High - Grass, Weeds)

