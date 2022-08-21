State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is closing early Saturday due to an incident.

According to the Kentucky State Fair, officials were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway around 9:20p.m. and took immediate action to ensure safety for all guests.

Update on Kentucky State Fair incident on August 20.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation and securing the premises.

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.

