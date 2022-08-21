State fair closing early due to incident

Kentucky State Fair WKYT
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is closing early Saturday due to an incident.

According to the Kentucky State Fair, officials were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway around 9:20p.m. and took immediate action to ensure safety for all guests.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation and securing the premises.

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.

