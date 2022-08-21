WKU Soccer Wins Home Opener in 5-0 Shutout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Soccer offense came alive while the defense held steady in the Lady Toppers’ 5-0 win against Union (Tenn.) on Saturday night at the WKU Soccer Complex. WKU improves to 1-1 on the season.

With the win, WKU moves to 18-3-1 all-time in home openers at the WKU Soccer Complex. The five goals scored by the Lady Toppers were the most by a WKU team since a 5-0 win against Belmont on Aug. 22, 2019.

The scoring got underway in the 15th minute when Brooke Sleeva struck net from distance. In the 25th minute, Kayla Meyer drew out the Union goalkeeper and rocketed a powerful shot that the keeper partially deflected, but went on to find the back of the net. WKU took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

In the 60th minute, Lily Rummo found Katie Erwin inside the box with an excellent cross for the third goal of the night. Meyer record her third point of the game in the 77th minute when she set up a goal by Avery Christopher. The final goal of the night came from Anna Isger on an assist from Olivia Kucharyski in the 82nd.

It was the first career goals for Christopher, Isger and Meyer. It was Sleeva’s second of her career and Erwin’s 10th. It was also Meyer and Kucharyski’s first career assist and it was Rummo’s third.

WKU outshot Union 27-2 in the match, putting 16 of those shots on goal.

Alexis Bach played the first half in net for WKU and Maddie Davis made her collegiate debut in the second half. Davis made one save in her time in goal.

WKU will be back in action on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Vanderbilt. That match is set for a 7 p.m. start in Nashville. The Lady Toppers will be back home on Sept. 1 against Kentucky at 7 p.m.

