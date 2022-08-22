Advanced cervical cancer on the rise, study says

Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women in the United States are facing an increased threat of advanced-stage cervical cancer.

According to a study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, stage 4 cases rose at a yearly rate of 1.3% from 2001 to 2018.

During that same time frame, the rate of early-stage cervical cancer dropped.

The research says the biggest spike was for white women at nearly 2%.

There are limited options to treat this condition, and those who contract it have less than a 20% chance of surviving longer than five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer arrested in sexual abuse investigation
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter
Police respond to a property in New Zealand, where a family discovered human remains last week...
Mother of 2 children found dead in suitcase believed to be in South Korea, police say