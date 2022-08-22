Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

